Apple Unveils New Child Safety And Parental Control Features

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced a range of new child safety and parental control features that will roll out with its software updates this fall, expanding the tools available to help parents manage their children's online activities.

The updates include a simplified child account setup process, a new Ask to Browse feature that requires parental approval before children can access new websites in Safari, and Time Allowances that let parents set app usage limits by category, such as games, entertainment, and social media.

Apple is also expanding its Communication Safety feature to detect and block gore and violent content in shared images and videos. The feature already blurs nudity in Messages and FaceTime for users under 18.

In addition, the company has redesigned Screen Time to provide parents with a snapshot of their children's device usage and most-used apps, while enabling quick adjustments to app and web access.

"Our approach to helping families create safer digital experiences is grounded in the belief that every child is unique. That's why we build simple and intuitive tools, based on expert guidance, to let parents tailor their kids' digital journey. Today, we're introducing major updates to help families thoughtfully establish age-based protections and develop healthy digital habits," said Sumbul Desai, M.D., Apple's vice president of Health and Fitness.

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