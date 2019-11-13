Apple Unveils New 16-inch MacBook Pro Laptop

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop checks in with a starting price of $2,399, and goes up from there. Apple says it has a “Magic Keyboard” that “delivers the best typing experience ever” in a Mac notebook.

Apple unveiled a shiny new bauble on Wednesday for the information worker who has everything: the 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop, which checks in with a starting price of $2,399, and, depending on options, goes up from there.

Apple (ticker: AAPL) says the new laptop is “designed for developers, photographers, filmmakers, scientists, music producers and anyone who relies on a Mac to create their life’s best work.” The new laptop has a 16-inch Retina display, 8-core processors, up to 64GB of memory, up to 8GB of VRAM and “a new advanced thermal design.” The 16-inch MacBook Pro goes on sale today.

The new laptop has a “Magic Keyboard” that “delivers the best typing experience ever in a Mac notebook.” It also includes “a six-speaker sound system, longer battery life, Touch Bar, Touch ID, the Force Touch trackpad and the Apple T2 Security Chip.” The laptop can be equipped with up to 8TB of solid-state storage and 64GB of fast memory. The company said the new laptop is up to 2.1 times faster than the quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro, and offers up to 11 hours of battery life.

The company also said the previously announced new Mac Pro Desktop computer will be available in December. Pricing on the Mac Pro starts at $5,999.

