Apple Unveils MacBook Pro With Bigger Screen, New Keyboard

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) unveiled a 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop with a larger screen and redesigned keyboard. It is the first major update since the MacBook Pro line was revamped three years ago. The company has moved from a 15-inch screen to a higher-resolution 16-inch screen.

Priced at $2,399.99 the pro notebook will be available for pre-order Wednesday. It will be available in stores in the U.S. later this week, and shortly in other countries.

The company said MacBook Pro features a 16-inch Retina Display, the latest 8-core processors, up to 64GB of memory, next-generation graphics with up to 8GB of VRAM and a new advanced thermal design.

The new MacBook Pro has increased the SSD storage to 512GB and 1TB on standard configurations. And the notebook can be configured with a 8TB of storage.

The new Keyboard features a physical Escape key and an inverted-"T" arrangement for the arrow keys, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with redesigned six-speaker.

The company also unveiled the new Mac Pro desktop computer, and Pro Display XDR, that will be available in December. Mac Pro starts at $5,999 and Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999.

