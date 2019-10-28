Apple Unveils AirPods Pro With Noise Cancellation For $249

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc (AAPL) on Monday unveiled AirPods Pro, a high-end version of its premium wireless earphones, that add features like noise cancellation, and are sweat and water resistant.

The new version earphones are priced at $249. They are available to order from the company website as well as in the Apple Store app in the US and more than 25 other countries. It will start shipping on October 30 and be available in stores beginning later this week.

The AirPods Pro have up to five hours of battery life in listening time. In Active Noise Cancellation mode, AirPods Pro deliver up to four and a half hours of listening time and up to three and a half hours of talk time on a single charge.

But AirPods Pro deliver over 24 hours of listening time or over 18 hours of talk time, through additional charges from the Wireless Charging Case.

"The new in-ear AirPods Pro sound amazing with Adaptive EQ, fit comfortably with flexible ear tips and have innovative Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The company said that AirPods Pro are immediately paired to all the devices signed into a user's iCloud account, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and iPod touch.

Transparency mode in the earphones provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them.

Active Noise Cancellation on AirPods Pro uses two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit, Apple said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.