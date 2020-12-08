Apple Unveils AirPods Max, Fitness Subscription Service Fitness+

(RTTNews) - Apple has unveiled its over-ear, noise-canceling headphone AirPods Max. It has also launched its fitness subscription service, Apple Fitness+.

AirPods Max is available to order starting Tuesday for $549 from the company's website and in the Apple Store app in the US and more than 25 other countries and regions. AirPods Max will begin shipping on December 15, Apple said in a statement.

AirPods Max come in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.

According to the company, AirPods Max feature battery life with up to 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback with active noise cancellation and spatial audio enabled.

Mean while, Apple has launched its fitness subscription service, Apple Fitness+ that will be available from December 14 onwards.

The service will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US, with a subscription price of $9.99 per month or $79.99 annually.

Apple Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

Apple Fitness+ requires iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, iPadOS 14.3, and tvOS 14.3.

