Apple Unveils 5G-Enabled iPhone 12 Series, Expands Portfolio

On Oct 13, Apple AAPL introduced its first 5G-enabled iPhone 12 series at the “Hi Speed” virtual event. The iPhone 12 series comprises four new models - the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.



The new 5G-ready devices sport an all-screen Super Retina XDR display, the A14 Bionic chip, a Ceramic Shield front cover, LiDAR Scanner and the iPhone line’s best ever camera system. Moreover, the iPhone 12 models are water resistant for up to 6 meters for 30 minutes.



However, shares of Apple fell 2.7% on Tuesday, after jumping 6% the day before. Apple lost more than $81 billion in market value as shares slid as much as 4% post the iPhone 12 launch. This can be attributed to the escalated pricing of the direct successor to the iPhone 11, currently costing $599.



The new 6.1-inch display iPhone 12 got a price bump to $799, paired with wireless service from Verizon VZ or AT&T T, and $829 when bought solo.



Although iPhone 12 Mini will start at $699 with similar features as the larger siblings, its 5.4-inch display can be overshadowed as smartphone consumers have shown strong preferences for bigger screens.



The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini will come in blue, green, red, white and black colour choices.

Apple’s iPhone Attains New Milestone With 5G Connectivity

Undoubtedly, 5G is the biggest selling point for the latest devices as the new speedier technology promises faster downloads and uploads, higher quality streaming, more responsive gaming, as well as faster responses in apps.



Apple has suggested that the iPhone 12 Pro models will be able to reach speeds of up to 4 gigabits per second, even in densely populated areas in the United States. The new Smart Data feature will help with the transition to faster speeds by intelligently balancing data usage and battery power in real time.



It has reached its highest install base ever, with more than 1.5 billion active devices in use by customers around the world. In markets like the United States, Australia and Japan, wherein this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is dominant, a new iPhone series triggers a huge refresh cycle of users moving from older iPhones to the latest ones. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The new 5G-supported iPhones are expected to be a game changer for Apple despite its late entry into the market than Samsung and Motorola.



Per Bloomberg report, Apple is reportedly preparing its suppliers to mass-produce more than 75 million of the new 5G-enabled iPhones, which suggests that the demand for iPhones is holding up well despite the ongoing public health crisis. Moreover, shipments of various iPhone 12 models are expected to be as high as 80 million units in 2020.

12 Pro and 12 Pro Max Promise Better Speed and Camera

With prices starting at $999 and $1099, respectively, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, as well as 512GB configurations and four stainless steel finishes, including graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue.



The A14 Bionic chip features a 16-core Neural Engine that helps in 80% increase in performance, with a capability of completing 11 trillion operations per second.



Equipped with the LiDAR technology (Light Detection and Ranging), the Pro models are designed to allow for more immersive augmented reality experiences. Markedly, Snapchat SNAP will be among the first to put the new technology to use in its iOS app for a LiDAR-powered Lens.



Because LiDAR can work in the dark by shooting lasers to calculate distances, it is expected to improve the autofocus on these high-end iPhones.



The iPhone 12 Pro also features a new 7-element lens Wide camera with ƒ/1.6 aperture, the fastest currently available in the iPhone line. The Ultra-Wide camera has a 12-degree field of view, while the Telephoto camera has a 52 mm focal length, bringing the optical zoom range to 4x.



Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Max has upped the ante with a 47% larger sensor with 1.7μm pixels for an 87% improvement in low-light conditions, as claimed by Apple. It also includes the Ultra-Wide camera and a Telephoto camera with a 65 mm focal length for a 5x optical zoom range.



Another consumer-friendly feature of the new iPhone models is MagSafe. MagSafe will help in wireless charging and allow users to snap on magnetic accessories like Apple’s new Leather Wallet. These accessories, along with the MagSafe Charger and iPhone 12 Pro Silicone Case and Clear Case will go on sale on Oct 16.



Pre-orders for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will begin on Oct 16, with the products being available from Oct 23. Meanwhile, iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max will be available for pre-order on Nov 6, and in stores beginning Nov 13.

