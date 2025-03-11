Apple To Unveil Major Redesign For IOS, IPadOS, And MacOS

(RTTNews) - Apple is preparing to introduce a sweeping redesign of its iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems, marking the most significant visual update in years.

According to Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 will feature extensive changes to icons, menus, apps, windows, and system controls. The updates aim to streamline navigation and create a more consistent user experience across devices.

The new design is reportedly influenced by visionOS, the operating system for Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. This interface emphasizes rounded icons, translucent panels, and a more refined window system with enhanced depth and shadow effects.

The redesign is being overseen by Alan Dye, Apple's vice president of human interface design, and will be revealed at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Described by Bloomberg as "one of the most dramatic software overhauls in the company's history," the redesign is expected to rival the impact of iOS 7 in 2013 and macOS Big Sur in 2020.

The overhaul comes as Apple looks to reinvigorate its product lineup amid declining iPhone sales, which fell one percent during the holiday quarter. Further complicating matters, delays in the rollout of an advanced AI-powered Siri could affect future sales as competitors continue to push forward with their own AI innovations.

Analysts suggest the redesign could improve user engagement by simplifying complex features, particularly on iPadOS. However, they caution that while the updated interface modernizes Apple's software, it may not significantly boost device sales without further technological advancements.

