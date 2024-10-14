Apple Unusual Options Activity For October 14

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Apple. Our analysis of options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) revealed 84 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 51% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $620,552, and 72 were calls, valued at $6,133,638.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $270.0 for Apple during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $26.95 $26.45 $26.58 $250.00 $449.6K 12.2K 1.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $18.3 $18.15 $18.23 $225.00 $342.6K 2.3K 9 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $19.05 $18.8 $18.93 $270.00 $320.4K 1.4K 252 AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $16.05 $15.85 $15.95 $215.00 $299.7K 14.4K 69 AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.2 $27.95 $28.12 $235.00 $281.2K 4.1K 488

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Apple, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Apple With a trading volume of 13,893,166, the price of AAPL is up by 1.15%, reaching $230.17. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 17 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Apple

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $247.784.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $212. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $260. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $260. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $256. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $250.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Apple with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

