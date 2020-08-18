Apple TV+ Subscribers Get CBS All Access & SHOWTIME Bundle For $9.99/Month

(RTTNews) - Apple TV+ subscribers in the US can now have access to a bundle of CBS All Access and SHOWTIME for only $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.

Upon subscription, Apple TV channel customers can watch content from all three services online and offline, ad-free and on demand, only on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, the bundle allows up to six members of the family to share the subscriptions to Apple TV+, CBS All Access, and SHOWTIME without an extra fee.

Marc DeBevoise, ViacomCBS's chief digital officer and ViacomCBS Digital's president and chief executive officer said, "CBS All Access has recently expanded to now have 20,000+ episodes and movies for fans to enjoy, plus a great slate of new content from exclusive original series, like 'Star Trek: Discovery' and 'The Stand,' to new programming from CBS like 'Big Brother,' 'Love Island,' and more."

CBS All Access includes ad-free, on-demand television series, movies, and children's programming, including exclusive original series like "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "The Good Fight," and "The Twilight Zone"; CBS hits like "Big Brother" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"; plus an expanded library of ViacomCBS series and movies, including seasons of "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Chappelle's Show," "The Legend of Korra," and other favorites from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures.

CBS All Access also includes the live feed of a subscriber's local CBS station, including major sporting events like "NFL on CBS" and more.

SHOWTIME features popular original series such as "Billions," "The Chi," "Black Monday," "Homeland," "Shameless," "We Hunt Together," and "Desus and Mero," as well as "SHOWTIME Championship Boxing" and movies and documentaries like "Hustlers," "Waves," "Outcry," and "The Go Go's."

Further, the Apple TV app will launch on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this summer. Customers who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.