Apple Tracks IPhones Stolen From Retail Stores

(RTTNews) - Apple is tracking iPhones that were stolen from its retail stores in recent days during the civil unrest, according to reports citing a warning message popping up on the stolen iPhones.

The warning message reportedly indicated the stolen phone was being tracked, amid global protests following the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd at the hands of police.

The alert message on an iPhone stolen from a Philadelphia store also reportedly reads, "Please return to Apple Walnut Street. This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted."

Apple stores reported vandalism and theft at several locations, including in New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is disabling the stolen iPhones, leaving them inoperable, the reports said.

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook last week condemned the killing of George Floyd, and called for the creation of a "better, more just world for everyone."

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Meanwhile, Apple, Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, and other major retailers across the country had temporarily closed or adjusted store hours in areas hit hard with protests.

