April 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O said on Thursday it would use 100% recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025 as a part of its efforts to make its products carbon neutral.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.