Apple to sign Luxshare for iPhone production in China - FT

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is set to sign up Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd 002475.SZ to produce premium iPhone models, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker and Luxshare did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

