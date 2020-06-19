US Markets
Apple to shut some U.S. stores again due to spike in COVID-19 cases - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Apple Inc will shut some stores again in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina in the United States due to a spike in novel coronavirus cases, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

