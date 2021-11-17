Apple To Roll Out Self Service Repair For Customers - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apple, Inc. (AAPL) announced Wednesday Self Service Repair, which will allow customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts and tools. The facility will initially be available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and soon to be followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips.

Self Service Repair is intended for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices. The initial phase of the program will focus on the most commonly serviced modules, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera. The ability for additional repairs will be available later next year.

Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022. Customers join more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers who have access to these parts, tools, and manuals.

To ensure a customer can safely perform a repair, it's important they first review the Repair Manual. Then a customer will place an order for the Apple genuine parts and tools using the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. Following the repair, customers who return their used part for recycling will receive credit toward their purchase.

The new store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers to complete the most common repairs on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, including more than 2,800 Independent Repair Providers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.