Apple to Require Temperature Checks, Masks as It Opens More Stores

As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reopens stores around the world it's laying out its policies to keep customers safe, including social distancing, temperature checks, and mandatory face coverings.

In a blog post over the weekend, Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's head of retail, said that, in addition to focusing on limited occupancies in its stores, it is requiring all customers and employees to wear face coverings and undergo temperature checks. The tech stock said it will supply face masks for customers if they don't have one.

"Temperature checks will be conducted at the door, and posted health questions will screen for those with symptoms — like cough or fever — or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID‑19," wrote O'Brien in the blog post. "Throughout the day, we're conducting enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas."

O'Brien said Apple has renewed its focus on one-on-one service at the Genius Bar and throughout its stores. It's also offering curbside pickup and drop off at many of its locations. Close to 100 Apple stores already have reopened their doors around the world, and Apple plans on reopening around 25 stores in the U.S. this week, although which locations reopen will be based on available data. "These are not decisions we rush into — and a store opening in no way means that we won't take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant," said O'Brien.

