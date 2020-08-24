AAPL

Apple to reopen some U.S. stores closed due to COVID-19 spikes- Bloomberg News

Neha Malara Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARANIE STAAB

Apple Inc plans to start reopening U.S. retail stores that had been closed over the past several weeks due a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company will open a small number of stores as soon as the end of August with most stores operating on an appointment-only basis for the immediate future, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/2YusXt3)

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

