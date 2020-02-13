US Markets

Apple to reopen some stores in Beijing on Feb. 14 -website

Brenda Goh
Meg Shen
SHANGHAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O will reopen some stores in Beijing on Feb. 14 with reduced operating hours, it said on its website, while many of its other stores in mainland China will remain shut as the country continues to battle a coronavirus outbreak.

The company said on Feb. 8 that it was making preparations to reopen its official outlets after shutting down all of them earlier this month.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

