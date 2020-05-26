US Markets
AAPL

Apple to reopen about 100 stores in U.S., most with curbside pickup

Contributor
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Apple Inc said on Tuesday that it plans to reopen about 100 stores in the United States, most with curbside pickup but some with walk-in service.

May 26 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O said on Tuesday that it plans to reopen about 100 stores in the United States, most with curbside pickup but some with walk-in service.

Apple shuttered stores around the world as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread but has slowly opened them again, saying it examines local health data to make decision on a store-by-store basis. Earlier this month, the company reopened a handful of stores in Alaska, Idaho and Alabama.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular