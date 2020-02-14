US Markets

Apple to reopen a store in Shanghai on Feb. 15

Apple Inc said on Friday it would reopen one of the seven retail stores it has in Shanghai from Feb. 15 with reduced working hours, a day after the iPhone maker said a few retail stores in Beijing would start functioning from Feb. 14. [nP8N2AA00W]

The company extended its retail store closures in conronavirus-hit China last week, while it worked towards opening its corporate offices and contact centers in the country.

Coronavirus has claimed 1,380 lives, infected 63,851 on the Chinese mainland, and has spread to at least 24 countries.

It has led to lockdown of cities, extended new year holidays and factory closures that have disrupted the supply chains of several companies.

