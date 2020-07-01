US Markets
AAPL

Apple to re-close more stores in seven U.S. states, bringing total to 77

Contributor
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Apple Inc said it would re-close more than two dozen stores in seven states starting Thursday, including its home state of California, bringing total closures to 77 as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

By Stephen Nellis

July 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O said it would re-close more than two dozen stores in seven states starting Thursday, including its home state of California, bringing total closures to 77 as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The stores will close in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada and Oklahoma, it said on Wednesday, when additional stores had already closed in Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah.

Apple has taken a city-by-city approach to opening and closing stores, evaluating data for each community. In cities where stores remain open, Apple requires face coverings for employees and customers while also performing temperature checks and frequent cleaning, the company said.

Apple's approach has meant that some stores remain open while others are closed in the same state.

In California, many Los Angeles area stores will close Thursday as the region's coronavirus cases rise, while a flagship store in San Francisco's Union Square shopping district remains open. In Texas, stores in the Austin area had remained open until this week despite closings in Houston last week.

Apple closed all of its stores outside mainland China in March, and not all U.S. stores re-opened after the initial closures. Apple has said its retail employees will continue to be paid through the closures.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese, Tom Brown and Richard Chang)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular