US Markets
AAPL

Apple to re-close 14 stores in Florida due to virus uptick

Contributor
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Apple Inc said on Thursday that it would close 14 stores in Florida starting Friday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

June 25 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O said on Thursday that it would close 14 stores in Florida starting Friday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The company said earlier this week it would close seven stores in the Houston area after cases rose there after an earlier round of re-closures last week in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular