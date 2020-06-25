Apple to re-close 14 stores in Florida due to virus uptick

June 25 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O said on Thursday that it would close 14 stores in Florida starting Friday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The company said earlier this week it would close seven stores in the Houston area after cases rose there after an earlier round of re-closures last week in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

