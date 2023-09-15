News & Insights

Apple to provide iPhone 12 software update in France to settle radiation row

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

September 15, 2023 — 04:19 am EDT

Written by Elizabeth Pineau for Reuters ->

By Elizabeth Pineau

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Apple said on Friday it would issue a software update for iPhone 12 users in France, in what seemed to offer a way out of a row with French regulators which had ordered the suspension of the phone's sale due to breaches of radiation exposure limits.

"We will issue a software update for users in France to accommodate the protocol used by French regulators. We look forward to iPhone 12 continuing to be available in France," Apple said in a statement.

"This is related to a specific testing protocol used by French regulators and not a safety concern," it said.

The French ANFR regulator is preparing to rapidly test this software update, which would eventually bring the model into compliance with European standards applied in France, and lift the marketing withdrawal, French Digital Affairs Minister Jean Noel Barrot's ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, Ingrid Melander, editing by Tassio Hummel)

