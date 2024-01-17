Apple To Open Seventh Retail Store In South Korea On Saturday

(RTTNews) - Apple is set to open its seventh retail store "Apple Hongdae" on Saturday in South Korea. It is the 100th Apple Store location in the Asia-Pacific region and located in the center of a bustling university neighborhood in Seoul.

Apple opened its first store in South Korea, Apple Garosugil, in 2018.

Apple Hongdae will offer an exciting space for students, their families, and the local community to discover and shop Apple's lineup of products and services, the tech giant said in a statement on Wednesday.

The California-based company stated that Apple Hongdae has nearly 100 retail team members ready to help customers explore and get their hands on the latest Apple products, including the latest iPhone 15 lineup; the new Mac lineup with the M3 family of chips; the Apple Watch lineup as well as the Lunar New Year special-edition AirPods Pro debuting in South Korea.

According to the company, Apple Hongdae is designed with bio-terrazzo flooring that utilizes plant-based materials, along with an acoustic fabric wall and ceiling panels. The retail store runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral. Apple Hongdae features a dedicated Apple Pickup station, making it easy for customers to collect purchases they've made online at a time that's convenient for them.

From January to March, Apple is hosting a series of free Today at Apple sessions for students to try Mac and iPad and learn new skills that enhance their creativity and help them excel in their studies.

Apple said students and families can save on a Mac or iPad with Apple Education Pricing available exclusively through Apple Retail. Additionally, eligible customers can take advantage of the college student offer running through March 13 and receive AirPods when they buy an eligible Mac, or an Apple Pencil when they buy an eligible iPad.

