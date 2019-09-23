Apple To Manufacture Nex-Gen Mac Pro Computers In Austin

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced plans to make its next generation of Mac Pro desktop computer in Austin, Texas.

The latest generation Mac Pro, which was unveiled at Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference in June, will begin production soon at the same Austin facility where Mac Pro has been made since 2013.

The Mac Pro is the only major Apple computer to be assembled in the United States. Most of Apple's products, including the iPhone, are assembled in China, which now faces tariff threats.

Apple said the US manufacturing of Mac Pro was made possible after the company received federal product exclusions for import of some parts without paying import tariffs. The value of American-made components in the new Mac Pro is 2.5 times greater than in Apple's previous generation Mac Pro.

"The Mac Pro is Apple's most powerful computer ever and we're proud to be building it in Austin. We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity," said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a statement.

Apple said it is on track to fulfill its commitment to invest $350 billion in the US economy by 2023. Last year alone, the company spent over $60 billion with more than 9,000 domestic suppliers across the country, including at manufacturing locations in 36 states.

