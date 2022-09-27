Markets
AAPL

Apple To Make IPhone 14 In India

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has shifted some production of its flagship smartphone iPhone 14 from China to India.

"The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We're excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India," the company said in a statement.

Foxconn, which is Apple's key iPhone assembler, will manufacture the smartphone at its Sriperumbudur factory on the outskirts of Chennai, India.

This is the first time the company will be manufacturing its latest smartphone model in India, although it had been building older models in the country since 2017.

Apple launched the iPhone 14 earlier this month. The company will sell India-produced phones locally but also export them to other markets globally.

Apple assembles most of its iPhones in China, however, the continuing tensions between the US and China has prompted the company to transfer some of its production outside the country.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular