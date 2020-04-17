Apple to Maintain "Significant" Investments in New Products

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is not letting its foot off the gas during this pandemic. That's what CEO Tim Cook told employees in a virtual meeting on Thursday, Bloomberg reports. Cook told Apple workers that it will keep making investments in a "really significant way" in new products and will emerge from this crisis in a strong position, according to the report.

The iPhone maker can certainly afford it, with $114 billion in net cash and investments sitting in the bank. Even with stores closed, Apple has been continuing to pay its retail employees.

The Apple iPhone SE. Image source: Apple.

Focused on the long term

Apple's sales and earnings will be hurt in the short term, especially with the recent spike in unemployment claims. The last thing millions of consumers are probably thinking about right now is buying a pricey gadget. But that hasn't stopped Apple from introducing new products, such as the iPhone SE and new versions of the iPad Pro and MacBook Air.

Apple is making investments for when demand comes back. In addition to continued development of existing products, Apple has long been rumored to be working on self-driving car technology and augmented reality. Apple has also been making small acquisitions in virtual reality.

Later this year, Apple is expected to launch a new iPhone lineup that offers 5G wireless networking. The iPhone 12 also is expected to include 3D cameras. Apple bulls expect these new features to drive a significant upgrade cycle.

Of course, the novel coronavirus could delay that upgrade cycle or cause it to be weaker than expected. While Apple is preparing to reopen stores in May, what's clear is that Cook is focused on the long term. Apple has a mountain of cash to support its employees and remain committed to product research.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

John Ballard owns shares of Apple. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.