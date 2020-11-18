Apple To Launch New App Store Small Business Program On Jan 1, 2021 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apple, Inc. (AAPL) announced Wednesday a new developer program to accelerate innovation and help small businesses and independent developers propel their businesses forward with the next generation of groundbreaking apps on the App Store.

The new App Store Small Business Program will benefit the vast majority of developers who sell digital goods and services on the store, providing them with a reduced commission on paid apps and in-app purchases.

Developers who qualify for the program will be charged a reduced commission of 15 percent, if they earned up to $1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year.

The App Store's standard commission rate of 30 percent remains in place for apps selling digital goods and services and making more than $1 million in proceeds, defined as a developer's post-commission earnings.

The App Store Small Business Program, which will launch on January 1, 2021, at reduced commission means small developers and aspiring entrepreneurs will have more resources to invest in and grow their businesses in the App Store ecosystem.

The App Store, which launched in 2008, is the world's safest and most vibrant app marketplace, currently offering 1.8 million apps and visited by half a billion people each week.

