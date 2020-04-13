Apple to Launch Multiple 5G iPhones, Cheaper HomePod

Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) fall product lineup is expected to include multiple 5G iPhones, while a cheaper HomePod speaker and a wireless tracking accessory called Apple Tags is reportedly coming later in the year.

That's according to Bloomberg. Citing people familiar with the iPhone maker's plans, the news service reported that Apple is getting ready for a major product refresh this fall. While the COVID-19 pandemic could delay the launch of some of the devices by several weeks, they're all expected to be available during the fall time frame.

On the iPhone front, the tech giant is expected to roll out two 5G iPhones that will replace the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, as well as two cheaper models to succeed the iPhone 11. According to the report, two or more of the smartphones will look more like the iPad Pro, which was released two years ago and boasts a flat-screen and more rounded corners.

The high-end iPhones will have three cameras on the back, while the cheaper ones will have two. Apple is incorporating the 3-D LIDAR system that it launched with its newest iPad Pro last month into the high-end models. The most pricey one will also have a screen larger than the 6.5-inch panel found on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. All of the phones will have Apple's latest processing chip, and all four may have 5G built-in.

One the HomePod front, Apple is working on a smaller version of its smart speaker that will be half the size of the first iteration but will maintain the same design. The HomePod is slated to come out in the second half of 2020. Apple's Tags, which will enable people to wirelessly track objects, could debut sometime this year.

