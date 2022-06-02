Apple to improve working hours for retail staff - Bloomberg News

Adds details, background

June 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O will make work schedules for retail staff flexible amid a push towards unionization, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The company told staff at some stores that scheduling changes will take effect in coming months, the report said, quoting workers.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, the iPhone maker said it will raise pay for its U.S. employees to $22 per hour or more.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.