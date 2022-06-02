US Markets
AAPL

Apple to improve working hours for retail staff - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER

Apple Inc will make work schedules for retail staff flexible amid a push towards unionization, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Adds details, background

June 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O will make work schedules for retail staff flexible amid a push towards unionization, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The company told staff at some stores that scheduling changes will take effect in coming months, the report said, quoting workers.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, the iPhone maker said it will raise pay for its U.S. employees to $22 per hour or more.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular