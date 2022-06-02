Apple to improve working hours for retail staff - Bloomberg News

June 2 (Reuters) - iPhone-maker Apple Inc AAPL.O will make work schedules for retail staff flexible amid a push towards unionization, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

