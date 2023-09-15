News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

Apple to implement iPhone 12 update in next few days in France - Minister

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

September 15, 2023 — 03:55 am EDT

Written by Elizabeth Pineau for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - French Digital Affairs Minister Jean Noel Barrot on Friday said Apple told him that it will implement an update for its iPhone 12 model in the next few days to fix radiation issues which earlier this week triggered a sales halt in France.

The French ANFR regulator is preparing to rapidly test this update, which would eventually bring the model into compliance with European standards applied in France, and lift the marketing withdrawal, Barrot's ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Writing by Dominique Vidalon)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.