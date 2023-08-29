News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

Apple to host fall event on Sept 12, analysts expect new iPhones

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 29, 2023 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Adds details on event in paragraph 2

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O said on Tuesday it would host its fall event on Sept. 12, setting the stage for what analysts believe will be the unveiling of a new line of iPhones and smartwatches.

The event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, according to invites from the world's most valuable company.

Wall Street analysts have said Apple will try to entice shoppers with a range of new features for its flagship device, as the launch comes against the backdrop of a slump in smartphone demand globally.

Apple posted a 2.4% decline in iPhone sales for its fiscal third quarter - a rare drop for the product that has for years powered the company's growth.

The most expensive variant of the new generation iPhone will have a periscope camera that could improve zoom capacity by 5 times or more, according TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The expected watch lineup may feature a new processor based on Apple's A15 Bionic chip, already used in previous iPhone models, and will boost performance, according to a Bloomberg News report.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.