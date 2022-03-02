Apple to host annual spring event on March 8

Adds details on event

March 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O will host its annual spring product launch event on March 8, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday.

The company is expected to launch a low-cost version of the iPhone SE with 5G, a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac Mini.

"Peek performance. March 8th. See you there," Apple's senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, said in a tweet.

The company did not share more details on the event.

Apple usually hosts three events every year to launch new products, starting in spring and announcing the launch of its latest iPhone range just before the holiday shopping season.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.