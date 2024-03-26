Apple to hold annual developers conference June 10-14

Adds details in paragraphs 2 and 3, background in paragraph 4

March 26 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 10 through June 14, it said on Tuesday.

The event will highlight updates to the software powering iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices.

Bloomberg News has reported Apple was in talks for artificial intelligence tie-ups with Google and OpenAI for some new features coming to the iPhone this year and a deal could be announced at the developers conference.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.