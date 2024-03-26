News & Insights

Apple to hold annual developers conference June 10-14

March 26, 2024 — 01:13 pm EDT

March 26 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 10 through June 14, it said on Tuesday.

The event will highlight updates to the software powering iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices.

Bloomberg News has reported Apple was in talks for artificial intelligence tie-ups with Google and OpenAI for some new features coming to the iPhone this year and a deal could be announced at the developers conference.

