Apple to hike App Store prices in several countries from Oct

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Apple Inc said on Monday prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store will increase in several countries including Japan, Malaysia and all territories that use the euro currency, from next month.

The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as Oct. 5, Apple said in a blog post.

These changes will also reflect new regulations for Apple in Vietnam to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates respectively, the company added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

