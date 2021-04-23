US Markets
Apple to help workers get COVID-19 shots at its offices

April 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O said on Friday that it is starting a program to help employees get voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations at the iPhone maker's offices.

The company is working with drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O as its vendor and will open a website for its workers to sign up for appointments, an Apple spokeswoman said.

Apple is one of the first large Silicon Valley companies to launch a program to help workers get vaccinated.

Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE earlier this month became the first big bank in New York to say it would offer employees COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices.

Last month, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O started onsite vaccinations for front-line employees, starting in Missouri, Nevada and Kansas.

