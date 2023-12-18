News & Insights

Apple to halt US sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 smartwatches on patent dispute

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

December 18, 2023 — 10:25 am EST

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O said on Monday it would pause sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States from this week, as it deals with a patent dispute over the technology that enables the blood oxygen feature on the devices.

The move comes after an order in October from the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) that could bar Apple from importing its Apple Watches after finding the devices violate medical technology company Masimo's MASI.O patent rights.

A Presidential review period is in progress on the feature and while the review period will not end until Dec. 25, Apple is preemptively taking steps to comply should the ruling stand, the company said.

The company said it would pause sales of the Watches from its website starting Dec. 21, and from Apple retail locations after December 24.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)

