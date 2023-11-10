Apple to file challenge over Digital Markets Act in EU Court- Bloomberg News

Adds details from the report in paragraph 2 and background

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is set to challenge the European Union's decision to put all of the App Store into the bloc's new digital antitrust list, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple's appeal is still in draft form and could change before the Nov. 16 deadline to file challenges at the EU's General Court, according to the report.

Apple and the EU did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The EU in August adopted the Digital Services Act (DSA), which sets rules for companies operating large internet platforms.

