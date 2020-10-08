US Markets
Apple to extend some free subscription to video-streaming service through Feb

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Apple Inc said on Thursday that it would extend free Apple TV+ subscriptions, which were set to end within the next three months, through February.

The company had bundled a one-year free subscription to its video-streaming service, which debuted in November last year with shows such as "Oprah's Book Club" and Jennifer Aniston's "The Morning Show", with the purchase of an Apple product.

Apple TV+ subscriptions otherwise cost $5 per month.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

