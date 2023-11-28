News & Insights

Apple to end credit-card partnership with Goldman Sachs - WSJ

November 28, 2023 — 06:13 pm EST

Written by Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O is pulling the plug on its credit-card partnership with Goldman Sachs Group GS.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The tech giant recently sent a proposal to the Wall Street bank to exit the contract in the next roughly 12 to 15 months, the report said, citing people briefed on the matter.

Apple and Goldman had started to roll out a virtual credit card in 2019.

The iPhone-maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Goldman declined to omment.

