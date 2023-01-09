US Markets
AAPL

Apple to drop key Broadcom chip in 2025 for in-house design - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

January 09, 2023 — 04:20 pm EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O plans to drop a Broadcom Inc AVGO.O chip used in its devices in 2025 and use an in-house design instead, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone-maker is also swapping out Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O for homegrown modems, according to the report.

Apple, Broadcom and Qualcomm did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comments.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
