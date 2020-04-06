Apple To Donate 1 Mln Face Shields A Week For Medical Workers

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. is planning to produce and donate 1 million face shields per week in its efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19. Apple CEO Tim Cook in a video posted on Twitter also said the technology giant has sourced over 20 million masks through its supply chain.

Cook tweeted, "Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We've now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers."

Apple is working with governments to donate the masks and face shields to the needy places.

The company plans to ship more than one million shields by the end of this week. It will ship a further million shields each week after that. According to Cook, each shield is assembled in less than two minutes and is fully adjustable. Cook said the company is sourcing materials and manufacturing in the US and China.

He added that the first shipment was delivered to Kaiser hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley, and the feedback from doctors was very positive.

Apple is taking various initiates to offer help as the confirmed coronavirus cares are escalating across the globe. The company recently committed donations worth $15 million worldwide to the global COVID-19 response - both to help treat people who are sick and to help lessen the economic and community impacts of the pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.