Apple To Discontinue IMac Pro

(RTTNews) - Apple will discontinue the most-powerful computer iMac Pro after four years on the market. The computer is still listed for purchase on the company's website, but will be removed after all remaining inventory is gone, according to several reports.

Apple released the all-in-one computer iMac Pro in 2017. Its starting price is $4,999. The computer aimed at creatives and professionals features advanced capabilities for graphics and 3D rendering. However, the computer did not get any major updates in the past few years.

In August, Apple launched its 27-inch iMac, which is the go-to iMac option for most customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.