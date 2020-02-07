Apple to delay reopening of retail stores in China

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is extending its retail store closures in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, even as it worked toward opening its corporate offices and contact centers, the iPhone maker said on Friday. The company earlier this month said it would shut all of its official stores and corporate offices in mainland China until Feb.9 due to the outbreak. [nL1N2A103O] "We are working toward re-opening our corporate offices and contact centers the week of February 10, and we are making preparations to reopen our retail store," the company said in a statement. "We will continue to update our customers as opening dates are finalized." Apple remains heavily reliant on China both for smartphone sales as well as for its supply chain and manufacturing. (Reporting by Amal S, Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/APPLE (URGENT)

