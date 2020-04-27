Apple to delay mass production of 2020 flagship iPhones - WSJ

US Markets
Apple Inc is delaying the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month as the coronavirus pandemic has weakened global consumer demand and disrupted manufacturing across Asia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

