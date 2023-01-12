Markets
AAPL

Apple To Cut Tim Cook's 2023 Compensation

January 12, 2023 — 08:39 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is cutting its Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's target compensation by more than 41% in 2023, citing investor guidance and a request from Cook himself to adjust his pay.

The company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday that it will reduce Cook's target compensation to $49 million in 2023 from $84 million in 2022.

As part of the changes, the percentage of stock units awarded to Cook and tied to Apple's performance will increase to 75% in 2023 from 50%, as well as in future years, the company said in the filing.

Cook received total compensation of $99.42 million, including base salary, stock grants and incentives, in 2022 compared to the $98.73 million he received in 2021, and $14.77 million he got in 2020.

The total compensation received by Cook in 2022 includes $3.00 million as base salary, $82.99 million as stock awards, non-equity incentive plan compensation of $12.00 million, and all other compensations of $1.43 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.