Apple to cut off Epic Games from its development tools

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O will terminate all of Epic Games' developer accounts and cut it off from its development tools starting Aug. 28, the videogame maker said on Monday.

The creator of "Fortnite" said it has asked the court for a temporary restraining order and a long-term injunction against the move.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.