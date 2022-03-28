Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

US Markets
Apple Inc is planning to cut the output of its iPhone SE and AirPods devices, the Nikkei reported on Monday, citing sources.

The company plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter than originally planned, citing weaker-than-expected demand, Nikkei said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

