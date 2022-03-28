Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

March 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is planning to cut the output of its iPhone SE and AirPods devices, the Nikkei reported on Monday, citing sources.

The company plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter than originally planned, citing weaker-than-expected demand, Nikkei said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.