Apple To Close All Stores Outside Of China Until March 27

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said it will close all of its retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech giant said its online store will remain open and customers can download the Apple Store app on the App Store. For service and support, customers can visit support.apple.com.

"One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus' transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance. As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we're taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a blog post.

Cook added that all of Apple's stores in Greater China have reopened.

In Apple's offices outside China, the iPhone maker is moving to "flexible work arrangements" worldwide. Team members should work remotely if their job allows, and those whose work requires them to be on site should follow guidance to maximize interpersonal space, Apple said.

The company added that extensive, deep cleaning will continue at all its sites, and it is rolling out new health screenings and temperature checks at all its offices.

Apple also noted that its committed donations to the global COVID-19 response - both to help treat those who are sick and to help lessen the economic and community impacts of the pandemic - reached $15 million worldwide.

Further, Apple said it will match its employee donations two-to-one to support COVID-19 response efforts locally, nationally and internationally.

All hourly workers at Apple will continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations. The company said it has expanded its leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19.

In addition, Apple News has launched a new COVID-19 section, where users can find the latest verified reporting from trusted news outlets.

In mid-February, Apple warned that it does not expect to meet its revenue guidance for the second quarter due to lower smartphone demand, and temporary work slowdowns related to coronavirus outbreak in China. Apple had earlier projected revenues for the second quarter between $63.0 billion and $67.0 billion.

