Apple To Close 11 Stores In US

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has announced that it will temporarily close 11 stores in the country.

The iPhone maker plans close the stores in four U.S. states, which includes North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Arizona, due to the "current covid-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve."

"We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," Apple said, according 9to5Mac.

The states where Apple is closing stores have recently witnessed an increase in coronavirus cases. Six locations are being shut in Arizona and two locations are being closed in Florida, while other locations are in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Apple originally closed all of its retail stores outside China on March 14, citing a need to "reduce density and maximize social distance."

On May 8, Apple said it was "excited" to begin reopening its US locations, beginning with Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama, and Alaska.

